Cause of Sunday Night Fire in West Cheyenne Under Investigation

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a structure fire in west Cheyenne late Sunday evening.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue says crews were called to the scene in the 3100 block of Bent Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. to find a shed on fire and flames spreading to vegetation in the alley.

"Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and confine it to the shed," CFR said in a press release.

Get our free mobile app

CFR says no one was in the shed or the adjacent home at the time of the fire.