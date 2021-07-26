As crews have fought through the weekend, the Muddy Slide fire is at a comfortable containment with personnel still monitoring hot spots. The Morgan Creek fire is still at a very low containment, and engines are still fighting consistently to fire along the indirect line to remove potential fuel for the fire.

Muddy Slide is currently at 70% containment and is being held at 4,093 acres. 68 personnel are still assigned to the fire as they look for remaining hot spots. According to an updated report from Routt National Forest, there is limited potential for spread and with winds light and variable throughout the week, there is low risk for spread.

Crews will continue to assess the perimeter and monitor smoldering as they hope to have the fire fully contained by July 30, 2021.

Out in Morgan Creek, the fire, originally reported on July 9, 2021, grew another 331 acres Sunday July 25, 2021 for a total of 5,997 acres. With 361 total assigned personnel and the work crews have done on the west side of the fire, Morgan Creek has reached 8% containment.

The official update from the Incident Information System reported that Rocky Mountain Team Black, one of the crews on scene for the fire, will be shifting their command to a Type 3 organization at 6 a.m. on July 27, 2021. This means Team Black will be using significant resources to tackle the fire and hopefully get it to a significantly higher containment percentage. Team Black Incident Commander Troy Hagan spoke on the support his crews have felt saying:

Team Black would like to thank the agencies involved in managing the Morgan Creek Fire as well as the community. We're grateful for the support that we've been shown over the past two weeks.

Smoke is expected to settle in the west the afternoon of July 26, but impacts to air quality from smoke are expected to be minimal.