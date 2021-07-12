A Smokey and Hazy Day in Wyoming Monday Thanks to Wildfires

Wildfires burning in Montana and Colorado and across the western United States are blanketing parts of Wyoming in a smokey haze Monday, July 12, 2021.

Those of you that may be sensitive to lower potential air quality may notice it more so than others," The Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service said.

As of 11:00 AM Monday, June 12, there were zero wildfires burning in Wyoming, however, conditions are right in Wyoming for fires to break out. Several fires are active in Colorado.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that wildfire smoke can "hurt your eyes, irritate your respiratory system, and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases."

When wildfires burn near you, smoke can reach your community. Wildfire smoke is a mix of gases and fine particles from burning trees and plants, buildings, and other material. Wildfire smoke can make anyone sick, but people with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), or heart disease, and childrenexternal icon, pregnant women, and responders are especially at risk. - CDC

To help, it is recommended that when it is smoky, that you stay inside and keep doors and windows closed, and keep indoor air clean.

Breathing in smoke can affect you right away, causing:

Coughing

Trouble breathing

Wheezing

Asthma attacks

Stinging eyes

Scratchy throat

Runny nose

Irritated sinuses

Headaches

Tiredness

Chest pain

Fast heartbeat

You can learn more about preparing for wildfire near you, read this from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

