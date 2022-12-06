Morgan Wallen is expanding his already massive 2023 tour due to demand. The country superstar has revealed 14 additional concert dates as part of his 2023 One Night at a Time Tour.

Wallen's new dates include back-to-back nights at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, bringing his number of shows there to three, and he's added additional nights in a number of other markets. The One Night at a Time Tour now takes in a total of 58 dates, 26 of which are stadium shows.

Wallen is set to perform back-to-back nights at 10 different stadium venues.

Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman are slated to open for Wallen, with Hardy and Parker McCollum on the bill for select concert dates. The scheduled shows also include arenas, amphitheaters and festivals, with dates set for the U.S. Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale via a verified fan sale beginning Wednesday (Dec. 7). More information is available via the singer's website.

Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night at a Time World Tour Dates:

March 15 — Auckland, N.Z. @ Spark Arena

March 19 — Ipswich, Australia @ CMC Rocks

March 21 — Sydney, Australia @ Judos Bank Arena

March 24 — Melbourne, Australia. @ Rod Laver Arena

April 14 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field — NEW

April 15 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field

April 20 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

April 22 — Oxford, Miss. @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

April 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

April 28 — Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena

April 29 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 4 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 5 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

May 6 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 18 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

May 19 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium — NEW

May 20 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

May 24 — Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

May 26 — Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

June 1 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park — NEW

June 2 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

June 3 — Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Gulf Cost Jam

June 8 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach — NEW

June 9 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 10 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Fest

June 14 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park — NEW

June 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

June 17 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

June 22 — Chicago, Il. @ Wrigley Field — NEW

June 23 — Chicago, Il. @ Wrigley Field

June 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field — NEW

June 30 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

July 6 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium — NEW

July 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

July 14 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park — NEW

July 15 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

July 19 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field — NEW

July 20 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field

July 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 3 — Detroit Lakes, Minn. @ WE Fest

Aug. 5 — Camrose, Alb. Canada @ Big Valley Jamboree

Aug. 12 — Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium

Aug. 17 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park — NEW

Aug. 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 26 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Sept. 14 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage — NEW

Sept. 15 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage — NEW

Sept. 16 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 18 — London, Ont. Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

Sept. 21 — Ottawa, Ont. Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 22 — Quebec City, Quebec, Canada @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 23 — Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Bell Centre

Sept. 28 — Winnipeg, Mant. Canada @ Canada Lie Centre

Sept. 29 — Saskatoon, Sask. Canada @ SaksTel Centre

Sept. 30 — Calgary, Alb. Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 3 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena — NEW

Oct. 4 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 7 — Tacoma Wash. @ Tacoma Dome