Not every celebrity chooses to keep politics and their public life separate.

While many will only privately support presidential or local political candidates, others will loudly bang the drum, so to speak, for or against someone in particular. In fact, at least one country superstar seemingly turned tweeting messages against a specific politician into a full-time job.

Flip through the photo gallery below to learn more about some of country music's most political artists. They don't all necessarily tie themselves to a particular political party, but many famous Nashville voices have gone on record with an endorsement.

This story was originally written by Riane Konc, and revised by Angela Stefano.