A few minutes outside of Laramie, a beautiful rustic ranch is for sale. The ranch features one heck of a view of the Snowy Range - imagine enjoying a steaming cup of coffee on the porch with that view. So, of course, with a view like that plus 17 acres of equestrian-ready land, the price tag of $1,600,000 makes sense.

If you're dreaming of a Western escape or luxury horse property, this is the ranch for you. The property features a working overnight horse hotel, an indoor riding area, and plenty of outdoor prairie grass to trot around on.

The house itself isn't too shabby, either (it shouldn't be, considering the price.) The two-story home has a chef's kitchen, gorgeously tiled showers, a cozy fireplace, and mature landscaping. In addition, it's turnkey, so you can walk right in and start enjoying your new abode.

Check out all the house has to offer! Do you think it may be your "forever home?"

Multi-Million Dollar Laramie Ranch Has Airstream Mother-In-Law Suite