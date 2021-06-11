12 Pics of the $2.1 Million Dollar Saddlestring Ranch Near Cody

If you ask many in Wyoming about what their bucket list property would look like, you'll likely hear the words "log cabin" and/or "ranch" mentioned. If that's you, you need to see a dozen pics of the Saddlestring Ranch near Cody.

This is a new share on Realtor for 16 Saddlestring Drive in Cody, Wyoming. It's a 4-bed, 3-bathroom ranch property with 3 log cabins not to mention a bonus cabin. The pictures show a bit of the joy that would be your life here.

Dozen Pics of the $2.1 Million Dollar Saddlestring Ranch Near Cody

The Realtor listing says this is near Cody and Yellowstone Regional Airport. Here are a few more details that they provided:

Three custom Randy Olson WY log home cabin structures and bonus cabin. Panoramic mountain views from 2.64 acres.

I love the fact that one of the log cabins is named "John Wayne". You don't get much more American cowboy than that. What about the price though? It probably won't shock you that it isn't free. The current asking price as of this writing is $2,125,000. As much as I'd love to have a property with a building named after John Wayne, that's a bit above my budget.

Fortunately, you can check out the full listing on Realtor for more pics and specific details about how the Saddlestring Ranch could potentially be yours.

