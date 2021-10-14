MUST SEE: Wyoming Cowgirls’ Play Makes ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10

It's not everyday that any given team can count on being featured on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays on ESPN. But the Wyoming Cowgirls soccer team made it near the top of that prestigious list with an incredible acrobatic play that went so smoothly, you would think it does happen everyday.

The play ended up high on the list at #2 on an amazing 'flip throw in'. While throwing it in bounds, Cowgirls forward Alyssa Bedard acrobatically performed a flip as she threw the ball in from out of bounds. The flip, of course, is to help with the distance of the out of bounds throw. Forward Maddison Chance was at the receiving end of the incredible throw as she scored the goal on a header, which was the first touch of the ball from out of bounds.

Check out the play at tweeted from our friends at 7220 Sports:

Of course, the play looks just as incredible with some graphics on ESPN introducing it as the number two play on this week's SportsCenter Top 10 Plays.

Anytime you show up on the most highly regarded national sports network's top plays segments, especially that high up on the list, you definitely have to be sure to embrace it.

The two girls on each of the play, Bedard and Chance, are both alumni of Wyoming high schools as well. Bedard graduated from Rock Springs High School while Chance is a graduate of Lander Valley High School.

Unfortunately, the Wyoming Cowgirls did drop the match to Colorado College, 2-1. But at the same time, showing up on ESPN's SportsCenter's Top Plays? I think we'll take that.

