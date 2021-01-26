WATCH: Josh Allen Comforts Teammates After Sunday’s Loss

After a soul-crushing lose to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2021 AFC Championship on Sunday (January 24th, 2021), quarterback Josh Allen displayed awesome leadership to his fellow teammates.

ESPN posted a video yesterday (January 25th, 2021), to their official Facebook page showing Allen hugging each of his teammates, along with a caption that read:

Josh Allen went out of his way to comfort his teammates after the Buffalo Bills' loss on Sunday.

Leadership 👏

Allen has been a long time Cowboy State favorite. The University of Wyoming graduate had an excellent NFL season, despite Sunday's loss. He threw for a total of 4544 yards and had a completion percentage of 69.23%.

Allen's team, the Buffalo Bills, have had a long-standing rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo currently leads the all time series at 26–22–1.

