Navy Week Set to Return to Cheyenne This Summer

The U.S. Navy is making plans to return to Cheyenne July 26 through Aug. 1 for a Navy Week, the first in the capital city since 2015.

The Navy Office of Community Outreach says it's working closely with community partners in Cheyenne and is carefully monitoring guidance from public health officials to determine how to best support in-person events.

Should the present health climate permit it, NAVCO says Cheyenne Navy Week will feature live demonstrations, performances and engagements throughout the week that will include:

Senior Navy Leaders – Vice Adm. Sean Buck, Superintendent of U.S. Naval Academy, and senior civilian Navy leaders with ties to Cheyenne and surrounding area

Namesake Sailors – Sailors serving on USS Cheyenne, a Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered submarine and USS Wyoming (SSBN 742), an Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine

Hometown Heroes – In-person and virtual events featuring Wyoming natives serving in the Navy

Navy Band Southwest – Live Performances at Depot Plaza and Cheyenne Frontier Days Parades

Naval History and Heritage Command – Educational presentations and lesson plans about the deep ties between Wyoming and the Navy

USS Constitution – In-person Sailor demonstrations and live, virtual tours aboard the oldest commissioned ship in the Navy

Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Educational STEM presentations by technicians, medics, and divers

Many other education-focused groups and events

Get our free mobile app

"The Navy is excited to reconnect with the people of Cheyenne, and we are committed to doing so safely and responsibly," said NAVCO's Director, Cmdr. John Fage.

"Our Navy Week in Cheyenne will allow us to show everyone what their Navy does for them and why having a strong Navy is critical to the American way of life," Fage added.

READ MORE: