Cheyenne Navy Week Kicks Off Monday; Here’s the Complete Schedule

The U.S. Navy will storm the beaches of Cheyenne next week for its first Navy Week in the capital city since 2015.

Coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach, Navy Weeks are the Navy's signature outreach program, designed to give citizens the opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity.

"The Navy is excited to reconnect with the people of Cheyenne," said NAVCO’s Director, Cmdr. John Fage. "Our Navy Week in Cheyenne will allow us to show everyone what their Navy does for them and why having a strong Navy is critical to the American way of life."

Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, with over 260 Navy Weeks held in more than 85 different U.S. markets.

"During a Navy Week, we coordinate about 75 outreach events with corporate, civic, government, education, media, veterans, community service and diversity organizations in the city," said NAVCO Navy Week Program Manager Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Anderson.

Below is a schedule of public events to be held during Cheyenne Navy Week:

Monday, July 26th

7 AM - 9 AM: Navy Sailors and Vice Admiral Sean Buck, Superintendent of U.S. Naval Academy at Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast

10 AM - 4 PM: USS Nimitz Navy Virtual Reality Trailer at Lions Park (Must be 14+ to ride, those 14-17 must have permission from parent or guardian)

10 AM - 12 PM: Navy Ceremonial Guard, USS Constitution, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1 and Naval History and Heritage Command Demos and Presentations at Cheyenne Botanic Gardens

10:30 AM - 11 AM: Sailors Swear-in at the Wyoming Capitol with Vice Admiral Buck and Navy Officials

12 PM - 1:30 PM: Navy Rock Band at Cheyenne Botanic Gardens

12:45 PM - 1 PM: Navy Sailors roll out American Flag at Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Arena

2 PM - 4 PM: Navy History and Heritage Command Presentation at Cheyenne Depot Museum

Tuesday, July 27th

8 AM - 10 AM: Explosive Ordnance Group 1 at Cheyenne Boys and Girls Club for Navy Fitness and Nutrition (For Boys & Girls Club members only)

9 AM - 10 AM: Navy Rock Band at Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade with Vice Admiral Buck and Navy Sailors from Cheyenne

10 AM - 4 PM: USS Nimitz Navy Virtual Reality Trailer at Lions Park (Must be 14+ to ride, those 14-17 must have permission from parent or guardian)

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM: Navy Ceremonial Guard, USS Constitution, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1 & Naval History and Heritage Command Demos and Presentations at Laramie County Library

2 PM - 4 PM: Navy History and Heritage Command Presentation at Cheyenne Depot Museum

TBD - Navy Ceremonial Guard Evening Colors at Wyoming Capitol

Wednesday, July 28th

7 AM - 9 AM: Navy Sailors from across the Fleet at Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast

10 AM - 4 PM: USS Nimitz Navy Virtual Reality Trailer at Lions Park (Must be 14+ to ride, those 14-17 must have permission from parent or guardian)

12 PM - 3 PM: Navy Sailors from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1, USS Constitution, Ceremonial Guard at Navy Veteran’s Build with Habitat for Humanity (603 East 7th St.)

TBD – Navy Musician MU3 Taylor Johns to sing National Anthem at Wyoming American Legion Baseball State ‘A’ Championship Game at Powers Field

2 PM - 4 PM: Navy History and Heritage Command Presentation at Cheyenne Depot Museum

4 PM - 5:30 PM: Navy Rock Band Concert at Depot Plaza

Thursday, July 29th

9 AM - 10 AM: Navy Rock Band at Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade

10 AM - 4 PM: USS Nimitz Navy Virtual Reality Trailer at Lions Park (Must be 14+ to ride, those 14-17 must have permission from parent or guardian)

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM: Navy Ceremonial Guard, USS Constitution, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1 and Naval History and Heritage Command Demos and Presentations at Laramie County Library

12 PM - 1 PM: U.S. Naval Academy and other Navy Sailors at Cheyenne Boys and Girls Club for Women’s Leadership TED Talk and Hands-on Skills Events with USS Constitution (For Boys & Girls Club members only)

2 PM - 4 PM: Navy History and Heritage Command Presentation at Cheyenne Depot Museum

Friday, July 30th

7 AM- 9 AM: Navy Sailors from across the Fleet at Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfast

8 AM - 10 AM: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1 STEM Event at Cheyenne Boys and Girls Club (For Boys & Girls Club members only)

9:30 AM – 10:30 AM: Swim/Relay Race and Presentation with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1 and Cheyenne Swim Club at Cheyenne Country Club

10 AM - 4 PM: USS Nimitz Navy Virtual Reality Trailer at Lions Park (Must be 14+ to ride, those 14-17 must have permission from parent or guardian)

12 PM - 1:30 PM: Navy Rock Band Concert at Cheyenne Botanic Gardens

2 PM - 4 PM: Navy History and Heritage Command Presentation at Cheyenne Depot Museum

Saturday, July 31st

9 - 10 AM: Navy Rock Band at Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade

10 AM - 4 PM: USS Nimitz Navy Virtual Reality Trailer at Lions Park (Must be 14+ to ride, those 14-17 must have permission from parent or guardian)

10:30 - 11:30 AM: Navy Ceremonial Guard, USS Constitution, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1 and Naval History and Heritage Command Demos and Presentations at Cheyenne Botanic Gardens

2 - 4 PM: Navy History and Heritage Command Presentation at Cheyenne Depot Museum

LOOK: VIntage Postcards Showing-Off Cheyenne Frontier Days Through the Years Postcards have been a thing since the mid-1800s. Sending pictures and short messages on card-stock paper to friends and families really took off in the first half of the 20th century. While not quite as popular today, they still exist, and collecting postcards even has a special name, Deltiology

Postcards were made for a lot of things, like vacation destinations and events. Cheyenne Frontier Days was the source of many. On the auction site eBay we found a lot of vintage postcards with fascinating pictures of Cheyenne and the Daddy of 'Em All.

Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED) The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days . This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum

- Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021