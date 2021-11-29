Near-Record Temps Expected In SE Wyoming Monday

Lemon_tm/Getty Images

The calendar may say December is only a couple of days away, but the weather in southeast Wyoming is expected to be more typical of what we would see in May or even early June.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service

Temperatures will range well into the mid-60s, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:

"Near-record high temperatures are expected tomorrow afternoon! Tomorrow's temperatures are forecast to be about 20 degrees above average for this time of year! Be sure to enjoy this warmth before winter kicks in! Do you think your city will break a record?"

But it hasn't always been that way on this date, according to the service:

Today will be quite the contrast to what happened just 2 years ago. On this date 2 years ago, much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle saw 3 to 6 inches of snow. However, shortly after this snow occurred wind speeds of 60+ mph developed and produced ground blizzard conditions. Going back further to 2004 a winter storm brought near record cold temperatures, including 8 below zero at Scottsbluff, 3 below zero at Cheyenne, 9 below zero at Rawlins, and 12 below zero at Laramie and Shirley Basin