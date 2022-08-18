Need Friday Plans? Cheyenne Has a FREE Family Fun Night Tomorrow.

Family night is every night in my house! But sometimes, we like to jazz it up and go from home movies to something out of the house. So if that sounds like you have, I got news for you - tomorrow, there's a 100% free family fun night at Frontier Park.

Ah yes, free fun for the kids. Music for every parent's ear, am I right? Here's what's happening at the park:

Building A Foundation Family Fun Night Fundraiser

The family fun night happening at Frontier Park is a fundraiser for the Unaccompanied Student Initiative - a program that supports homeless teens and young adults ages 16-20 and helps them find safe, stable housing. The event is free, but donations are appreciated.

What's Happening at Family Night?

Building A Foundation has a fantastic array of activities going on at tomorrow's family night. They've got games, a cornhole tournament, and even a Smash Bros tourney for the kids.

Adults, if you're feeling left out, no worries! This family night will also have live music from the City Creek Band, a silent auction, and other fun activities.

And, of course, there has to be some tasty food on the menu, right? There sure is! Los Conejos will serve up their delicious Mexican cuisine at the event (I'm a sucker for their birria street tacos - yuuuum.) There will also be adult beverages for the parents to enjoy as their kids crush it at Smash Bros. I'm not 100% sure if the food and drinks are free, so maybe bring some money for dinner, just in case.

Event Details

When: 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, August 18

5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, August 18 Where: Cheyenne Frontier Park (Frontier Park Ave. Cheyenne, WY 82001)

Cheyenne Frontier Park (Frontier Park Ave. Cheyenne, WY 82001) Cost: FREE (possible charge for food/drinks.) Donations appreciated.

FREE (possible charge for food/drinks.) Donations appreciated.