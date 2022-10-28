This Weekend in Laramie: IT’S HALLOWEEN

It's HALLOWEEN! How excited are we? So many many many fun things happening in Laramie this weekend! You won't know which to choose!

Have fun, stay warm, and stay safe everyone!

Friday, October 28

Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos

Join the American Heritage Center and UW Art Museum for a Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos exhibit.

When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: American Heritage Center (2111 Willet Dr.)

American Heritage Center (2111 Willet Dr.) More Information: Click Here

Halloween Party! Parents' Night Out!

Send your kiddos to their Halloween party so you can have one on your own too! They will be served dinner, enjoy a dance party, paint pumpkins, and have loads of fun!

When: 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM

5:30 PM to 9:00 PM Where: Laramie Plains Civic Center (710 E. Garfield St.)

Laramie Plains Civic Center (710 E. Garfield St.) Cost: $25/kiddo

$25/kiddo More Information: Click Here

Miss Rodeo Wyoming Send-Off

Celebrate Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2022, Madelaine McElwee, and wish her the best of luck at the Miss Rodeo America 2023 Pageant in Las Vegas.

When: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Where: Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion (603 E. Ivinson Ave.)

Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion (603 E. Ivinson Ave.) Cost: $20/person, Free admission for children

$20/person, Free admission for children More Information: Click Here

Halloween 4-H Haunted Barn (Friday & Saturday)

Come for a spooky Haunted Barn experience!

When: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Where: Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St.)

Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St.) Cost: $3/person

$3/person More Information: Click Here

UW Cowboy Women's Basketball vs. Colorado Christian

Cheer on the UW Cowboys Women's Basketball Team!

When: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Where: 1000 E University Ave.

1000 E University Ave. More Information: Click Here

Halloween Fundraiser Show by Green House Laramie

Join the Green House Laramie for a Solidarity House + Green House Collective Costume Party and Fundraiser!

When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Where: 207 S. 3rd Street

207 S. 3rd Street Cost: Likely $10+ admission

Likely $10+ admission More Information: Click Here

Ghost Tours of Laramie City (Friday & Saturday)

Have you ever wondered if Laramie's haunted or not? Join this spooky excursion in finding out the answer to that.

Time: 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

7:00 PM to 9:00 PM Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.)

Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.) Cost: $22/adult, $18/ages 12 and under

$22/adult, $18/ages 12 and under More Information: Click Here

8th Annual Haunted Basement

Explore the spooky basement that stretches beneath many downtown businesses!

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Friday) & 10 a.m. to noon (Saturday)

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Friday) & 10 a.m. to noon (Saturday) Where: 121 E Grand Ave

121 E Grand Ave Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Live Music at the Ruffed Up Duck

Enjoy live music from Musuji, Big Dill, and The Athletics at the Ruffed Up Duck.

When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)

Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street) Cost: $5/person

$5/person More Information: Click Here

Jordan Vanhemert with UW Jazz Ensemble II

Enjoy some Jazz music from Jordan Vanhemert with UW Jazz Ensemble II.

When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts

Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Relative Theatrics presents Brilliant Traces by Cindy Lou Johnson

Join Relative Theatrics for an evening of live theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.)

The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.) Cost: $18/person, $15/student/senior

$18/person, $15/student/senior More Information: Click Here

Trick or Tease

Join Laramie Burlesque Non-Profit and Downtown Laramie for a night that's sure to scare!

When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Where: Lincoln Community Center (365 W. Grand Ave.)

Lincoln Community Center (365 W. Grand Ave.) Cost: $15/GA, $20/Priority Seating, $125/VIP Table

$15/GA, $20/Priority Seating, $125/VIP Table More Information: Click Here

7220 Entertainment Presents: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Join Cowboy Cinema in the Pokes Pub and Gameroom for a showing of the film The Rocky Horror Picture Show!

When: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Where: 1000 E University Ave.

1000 E University Ave. Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Saturday, October 29

Howl-o-ween Costume Party

Bring your dog down in costume and get a special treat!

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Where: Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Bakery (404 S. 4th St.)

Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Bakery (404 S. 4th St.) More Information: Click Here

Boardwalk Mercado Trick or Treating

Stop by the Boardwalk Mercado with your kiddos in costume where the vendors will be handing out candy!

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Boardwalk Mercado (1951 Snowy Range Road)

Boardwalk Mercado (1951 Snowy Range Road) More Information: Click Here

Trick or Trot and Monster Mile

No, there are no ghosts chasing us, but we can imagine there is one, and run either the 5k route or the 1-mile route!

Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Where: 404 S. 1st street

404 S. 1st street Cost: 5k - $25. Mile only - $10 Kids under 5 Free!

5k - $25. Mile only - $10 Kids under 5 Free! More Information: Click Here

Trunk or Treat Moose Lodge

Join Moose Lodge for a Trunk or Treat!

When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where: 409 S 3rd Street

409 S 3rd Street More Information: Click Here

Library Trick or Treat

Head on over to the library as they will be having a Trick or Treat parade, around the library.

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Where: 310 S. 8th Street

310 S. 8th Street Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Scaramie 2022

Yay! Everyone's favorite SCARAMIE is back. Visit the businesses downtown and go trick-or-treating!

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Where: 106 Grand Ave

106 Grand Ave Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Iron Pour Scratch Block

Join the UW Sculpture Studio to create your own scratch block!

When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Where: 22nd and Willett

22nd and Willett Cost: $15/block

$15/block More Information: Click Here

Trunk or Treat at Edgewood Spring Wind Laramie

Enjoy trunk-or-treating with the residents at Edgewood Spring Wind.

Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Where: 1072 N 22nd Street

1072 N 22nd Street Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Trick or Treat at the Mansion

Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion will be giving away candies and toys!

Time: 2:00 PM

2:00 PM Where: Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion (603 E. Ivinson Ave.)

Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion (603 E. Ivinson Ave.) Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Pedal House Poker Run

Watch the Pedal House Poker Run and then head out into the world and find 7 sets of playing cards in various hidden locations around town.

When: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. Where: Pedal House (207 S. 1st St.)

Pedal House (207 S. 1st St.) Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

Pokes Halloween Bash

Trick or treat with Wyoming Athletes after the volleyball game!

When: After the 3:30 p.m. volleyball game

After the 3:30 p.m. volleyball game Where: Wyoming Memorial Fieldhouse

Wyoming Memorial Fieldhouse Cost: FREE

FREE More Information: Click Here

LEAP Halloween Party and Parents' Night Out

Another fun Halloween Party for the kiddos while parents enjoy a date night.

Time: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM

5:30 PM to 8:30 PM Where: LEAP (4037 E. Grand Ave. Ste. C)

LEAP (4037 E. Grand Ave. Ste. C) Cost: $30/kid (includes pizza and drink). Registration required.

$30/kid (includes pizza and drink). Registration required. More Information: Click Here

Spooky Family Skate Night

Celebrate Halloween on ice! Skate with your costumes, but make sure to be safe!

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Where: Laramie Ice & Event Center (3510 E. Garfield St.)

Laramie Ice & Event Center (3510 E. Garfield St.) Cost: $5/person suggested donation

$5/person suggested donation More Information: Click Here

Halloween Party with Live Music at Bear Bottom

Don't miss the #bearbottom307 Halloween Party with Square Peg!

When: 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

6:00 PM to 10:00 PM Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

2760 Hwy. 130

Centennial, WY 82055

Bear Bottom Bar and Grill 2760 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY 82055 More Information: Click Here

Fall Community Dance at the Quadra Dangle Square Dance Club

Join the Quadra Dangle Square Dance Club for a great fall community dance!

When: 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

7:00 PM to 10:00 PM Where: 3905 Grays Gable Road

3905 Grays Gable Road Cost: $5/person

$5/person More Information: Click Here

Bond's Brewing Halloween Costume Party

Enjoy a haunted Halloween party filled with snacks, beers, and a costume contest

When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Where: Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St.)

Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St.) More Information: Click Here

Halloween Bash

Join the Zonta Club of Laramie's Fall Fundraiser!

When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Where: 103 S 2nd Street

103 S 2nd Street Cost: $25/person

$25/person More Information: Click Here

Halloween Bash at the Buckhorn

Here's your other Halloween Party invite! Make sure you don't lose it in the mail!

When: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Where: Buckhorn Bar & Parlor (114 E. Ivinson St.)

Buckhorn Bar & Parlor (114 E. Ivinson St.) More Information: Click Here

Halloween Costume Dance Party!

Get ready to dance in your Halloween Costume at this Dance Party and have the best time of your life.

Time: 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM

8:00 PM to 11:00 PM Where: Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot (600 S. 1st St.)

Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot (600 S. 1st St.) Cost: $15/person

$15/person More Information: Click Here

Halloween Party at the Ranger

Laramie's biggest Halloween Show for a complete night of bass, music, costumes, and good times!

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Where: The Ranger Bar (463 N. 3rd St.)

The Ranger Bar (463 N. 3rd St.) More Information: Click Here

DJ Pato Halloween Costume Party

Join a Halloween party with DJ Pato and a costume contest at Lovejoy's!

When: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Where: Lovejoy's Bar and Grill (101 Grand Ave.)

Lovejoy's Bar and Grill (101 Grand Ave.) More Information: Click Here

Sunday & Monday, October 30 & 31

Bump in the Night Haunted House!

Join the fun and fright at BUMP in the Night Haunted House!

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: 668 North 8th Street

668 North 8th Street More Information: Click Here