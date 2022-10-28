This Weekend in Laramie: IT’S HALLOWEEN
It's HALLOWEEN! How excited are we? So many many many fun things happening in Laramie this weekend! You won't know which to choose!
Have fun, stay warm, and stay safe everyone!
Friday, October 28
Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos
Join the American Heritage Center and UW Art Museum for a Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos exhibit.
- When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: American Heritage Center (2111 Willet Dr.)
- More Information: Click Here
Halloween Party! Parents' Night Out!
Send your kiddos to their Halloween party so you can have one on your own too! They will be served dinner, enjoy a dance party, paint pumpkins, and have loads of fun!
- When: 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM
- Where: Laramie Plains Civic Center (710 E. Garfield St.)
- Cost: $25/kiddo
- More Information: Click Here
Miss Rodeo Wyoming Send-Off
Celebrate Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2022, Madelaine McElwee, and wish her the best of luck at the Miss Rodeo America 2023 Pageant in Las Vegas.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion (603 E. Ivinson Ave.)
- Cost: $20/person, Free admission for children
- More Information: Click Here
Halloween 4-H Haunted Barn (Friday & Saturday)
Come for a spooky Haunted Barn experience!
- When: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St.)
- Cost: $3/person
- More Information: Click Here
UW Cowboy Women's Basketball vs. Colorado Christian
Cheer on the UW Cowboys Women's Basketball Team!
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 1000 E University Ave.
- More Information: Click Here
Halloween Fundraiser Show by Green House Laramie
Join the Green House Laramie for a Solidarity House + Green House Collective Costume Party and Fundraiser!
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 207 S. 3rd Street
- Cost: Likely $10+ admission
- More Information: Click Here
Ghost Tours of Laramie City (Friday & Saturday)
Have you ever wondered if Laramie's haunted or not? Join this spooky excursion in finding out the answer to that.
- Time: 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.)
- Cost: $22/adult, $18/ages 12 and under
- More Information: Click Here
8th Annual Haunted Basement
Explore the spooky basement that stretches beneath many downtown businesses!
- When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Friday) & 10 a.m. to noon (Saturday)
- Where: 121 E Grand Ave
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Live Music at the Ruffed Up Duck
Enjoy live music from Musuji, Big Dill, and The Athletics at the Ruffed Up Duck.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Ruffed Up Duck Saloon (310 S. 5th Street)
- Cost: $5/person
- More Information: Click Here
Jordan Vanhemert with UW Jazz Ensemble II
Enjoy some Jazz music from Jordan Vanhemert with UW Jazz Ensemble II.
- When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Relative Theatrics presents Brilliant Traces by Cindy Lou Johnson
Join Relative Theatrics for an evening of live theatre.
- When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.)
- Cost: $18/person, $15/student/senior
- More Information: Click Here
Trick or Tease
Join Laramie Burlesque Non-Profit and Downtown Laramie for a night that's sure to scare!
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Lincoln Community Center (365 W. Grand Ave.)
- Cost: $15/GA, $20/Priority Seating, $125/VIP Table
- More Information: Click Here
7220 Entertainment Presents: The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Join Cowboy Cinema in the Pokes Pub and Gameroom for a showing of the film The Rocky Horror Picture Show!
- When: 10 p.m.
- Where: 1000 E University Ave.
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Saturday, October 29
Howl-o-ween Costume Party
Bring your dog down in costume and get a special treat!
- When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Bakery (404 S. 4th St.)
- More Information: Click Here
Boardwalk Mercado Trick or Treating
Stop by the Boardwalk Mercado with your kiddos in costume where the vendors will be handing out candy!
- When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: Boardwalk Mercado (1951 Snowy Range Road)
- More Information: Click Here
Trick or Trot and Monster Mile
No, there are no ghosts chasing us, but we can imagine there is one, and run either the 5k route or the 1-mile route!
- Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- Where: 404 S. 1st street
- Cost: 5k - $25. Mile only - $10 Kids under 5 Free!
- More Information: Click Here
Trunk or Treat Moose Lodge
Join Moose Lodge for a Trunk or Treat!
- When: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: 409 S 3rd Street
- More Information: Click Here
Library Trick or Treat
Head on over to the library as they will be having a Trick or Treat parade, around the library.
- Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- Where: 310 S. 8th Street
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Scaramie 2022
Yay! Everyone's favorite SCARAMIE is back. Visit the businesses downtown and go trick-or-treating!
- Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- Where: 106 Grand Ave
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Iron Pour Scratch Block
Join the UW Sculpture Studio to create your own scratch block!
- When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: 22nd and Willett
- Cost: $15/block
- More Information: Click Here
Trunk or Treat at Edgewood Spring Wind Laramie
Enjoy trunk-or-treating with the residents at Edgewood Spring Wind.
- Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
- Where: 1072 N 22nd Street
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Trick or Treat at the Mansion
Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion will be giving away candies and toys!
- Time: 2:00 PM
- Where: Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion (603 E. Ivinson Ave.)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Pedal House Poker Run
Watch the Pedal House Poker Run and then head out into the world and find 7 sets of playing cards in various hidden locations around town.
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: Pedal House (207 S. 1st St.)
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
Pokes Halloween Bash
Trick or treat with Wyoming Athletes after the volleyball game!
- When: After the 3:30 p.m. volleyball game
- Where: Wyoming Memorial Fieldhouse
- Cost: FREE
- More Information: Click Here
LEAP Halloween Party and Parents' Night Out
Another fun Halloween Party for the kiddos while parents enjoy a date night.
- Time: 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM
- Where: LEAP (4037 E. Grand Ave. Ste. C)
- Cost: $30/kid (includes pizza and drink). Registration required.
- More Information: Click Here
Spooky Family Skate Night
Celebrate Halloween on ice! Skate with your costumes, but make sure to be safe!
- Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM
- Where: Laramie Ice & Event Center (3510 E. Garfield St.)
- Cost: $5/person suggested donation
- More Information: Click Here
Halloween Party with Live Music at Bear Bottom
Don't miss the #bearbottom307 Halloween Party with Square Peg!
- When: 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill
2760 Hwy. 130
Centennial, WY 82055
- More Information: Click Here
Fall Community Dance at the Quadra Dangle Square Dance Club
Join the Quadra Dangle Square Dance Club for a great fall community dance!
- When: 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- Where: 3905 Grays Gable Road
- Cost: $5/person
- More Information: Click Here
Bond's Brewing Halloween Costume Party
Enjoy a haunted Halloween party filled with snacks, beers, and a costume contest
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Bond's Brewing Company (411 S. 2nd St.)
- More Information: Click Here
Halloween Bash
Join the Zonta Club of Laramie's Fall Fundraiser!
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 103 S 2nd Street
- Cost: $25/person
- More Information: Click Here
Halloween Bash at the Buckhorn
Here's your other Halloween Party invite! Make sure you don't lose it in the mail!
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: Buckhorn Bar & Parlor (114 E. Ivinson St.)
- More Information: Click Here
Halloween Costume Dance Party!
Get ready to dance in your Halloween Costume at this Dance Party and have the best time of your life.
- Time: 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM
- Where: Historic Laramie Union Pacific Train Depot (600 S. 1st St.)
- Cost: $15/person
- More Information: Click Here
Halloween Party at the Ranger
Laramie's biggest Halloween Show for a complete night of bass, music, costumes, and good times!
- When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Where: The Ranger Bar (463 N. 3rd St.)
- More Information: Click Here
DJ Pato Halloween Costume Party
Join a Halloween party with DJ Pato and a costume contest at Lovejoy's!
- When: 10 p.m.
- Where: Lovejoy's Bar and Grill (101 Grand Ave.)
- More Information: Click Here
Sunday & Monday, October 30 & 31
Bump in the Night Haunted House!
Join the fun and fright at BUMP in the Night Haunted House!
- When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: 668 North 8th Street
- More Information: Click Here