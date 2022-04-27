Netflix Will Have New Movies Every Single Week This Summer

Summer only lasts for 13 weeks. And this summer Netflix has upwards of three dozen original movies set to premiere — meaning that every single week of the summer, you’re going to get at least one or two (or sometimes three) new films to watch on streaming.

The highlights include The Gray Man, an action thriller starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling from the directors and writers of Avengers: Endgame, a new Adam Sandler film titled Hustle, the Rebel Wilson comedy Senior Year, and the sci-fi thriller Spiderhead starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller. But they’ve literally got more than 30 other new movies too. So here’s a preview of all the movies coming to Netflix this summer:

May 6

Along For the Ride

The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.

The Takedown (France)

Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.

Thar (India)

Siddharth, an antique dealer scouts old, abandoned forts in a remote Rajasthan village. The region has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings, he crosses paths with Siddharth and soon realizes that the ruggedly handsome antique dealer is not who he seems and that his intentions may be far more devious.

May 11

Operation Mincemeat

Hoping to change the course of World War II, and save tens of thousands of lives, two intelligence officers plot to break Hitler’s deadly grip on Europe by recruiting the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man. A true and extraordinary story.



May 13

Senior Year

After a cheerleader falls off a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.



May 19

A Perfect Pairing

To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec (Victoria Justice) travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local (Adam Dems).

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Argentina)

This documentary film examines the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas, a crime that shook Argentina and exposed a political and financial conspiracy.

June 3

Interceptor

One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she is in command of.



June 8

Hustle

After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.



June 14

Halftime

HALFTIME offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is. The documentary focuses on Lopez as she embraces the second half of her career and continues to inspire with her perseverance, creative brilliance and cultural contributions, set against the backdrop of her groundbreaking Super Bowl performance.



June 15

The Wrath of God

Luciana is involved in a loop of mysterious family deaths that keeps getting tighter by the minute. Her boss, an enigmatic writer, overlooks the scene with a horror vail and a guilty demeanor. While obsessively fighting to save her only remaining relative, her sister Valentina, alive, she will find herself in a crossroads between reason and death. A race against time to bring her truth out and a final blood pact to end this avengement.

June 17

Spiderhead

Two inmates form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Based on The New Yorker short story, “Escape From Spiderhead,” by George Saunders.



June 19

Civil

CIVIL, directed by award-winning filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, is an intimate vérité look at the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump.



June 22

Love & Gelato

Lina, an American high school graduate, would rather spend her summer preparing for her semester at MIT than fly to Rome to fulfill her mother’s last wish. Once abroad however, she is caught in a whirlwind of new experiences — searching for her long-lost father, learning how to make gelato and maybe… falling in love?



July 6

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

After making a pact to break up before college, Clare and Aidan retrace the steps of their relationship on one last epic date, revisiting familiar and unexpected places as they question: stay together or say goodbye forever?



July 8

The Sea Beast

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes - and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins.

Dangerous Liaisons (France)

Célène, at 17, is idealistic. She believes in absolute love, and is more interested in reading than in social networks. She is getting ready to live apart from her fiancé, Pierre, and leave Paris for Biarritz. Quickly, she has to face the evil elite of her new school, ruled over by the former big-screen star and Instagram queen Vanessa and the celebrity surfer Tristan, who’s both dangerous and seductive. Célène falls in love with him, but doesn’t suspect that she is at the center of a cruel bet between Tristan and Vanessa. Just how far will they go?

July 15

Persuasion

Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she let get away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.



July 22

The Gray Man

When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary—whose true identity is known to none—accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.



July 29

Purple Hearts

Purple Hearts is the story of aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson) and marine Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), who in spite of their many differences and against all odds, fall hopelessly in love.



August 5

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

In Nickelodeon’s Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, the Ninja Turtles are faced with their greatest challenge yet when a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning. Leo is forced to rise and lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species…the Krang!



August 12

13: The Musical

After his parents’ divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.



Day Shift

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.



August 26

Me Time

When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

ALSO THIS SUMMER

Beauty

A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract.



Buba: Once Upon a Crime (Germany)

Buba (real name Jakob Otto) has a problem: whenever things are going too well, something terrible happens. Since the tragic loss of his parents in an accident, Jakob firmly believes that he has to carefully offset any good feeling in his life. Together with his brother Dante, he has developed a system to make his everyday life as unpleasant as possible. For more than 30 years this system has worked pretty well but then something totally unforeseeable happens: this small-town criminal falls in love. And as Jakob’s feelings grow, his balance becomes more difficult…

Carter (Korea)

Agent Carter, who suffers memory loss, is thrown into an explosive mission filled with inexplicable mysteries. Orchestrated by renowned action film director Jung Byung-gil and star cast Joo Won, Carter presents an action-packed experience.

Don’t Blame Karma! (Mexico)

Sara is a frustrated fashion designer who blames karma for her bad luck. Fate will put her face to face with her sister, Lucy, who enjoys very different luck, and in a series of events and reunions that will lead her to make a radical decision.

Fenced In (Brazil)

Walter is stressed and collapses. By medical advice, he abandons the urban rhythm and seeks peace in a small town, surrounded by nature. But his plans for peace and tranquility won't last long in this new neighborhood, where Toninho da Vila, a drum master, is rehearsing with his samba school for the next carnival.

For Jojo (Germany)

Best friends Paula and Jojo enjoy the single life in Berlin, but when Jojo falls head over heels in love with a man from their former hometown, Paula does everything she can to keep her best friend from the supposedly biggest mistake of her life: getting married.

I Came By (UK)

A rebellious young graffiti artist (George MacKay) targets the homes of London’s wealthy elite. When he discovers a dark secret about a prestigious judge (Hugh Bonneville), it leads him on a shocking journey endangering himself and those closest to him

The Man From Toronto

A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin—known only as The Man from Toronto— run into each other at a holiday rental.

Pipa (Argentina)

The final installment of the trilogy of the character Manuela “Pipa” Pelari, played by Luisana Lopilato, which we have seen on Intuition and Perdida.

Seoul Vibe (Korea)

Action blockbuster Seoul Vibe narrates a talented crew of baby drivers – known as the Sangedong Supreme team. With the world's eyes trained to the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, the illegal transactions of capital (funds) is a significant issue. A special operation driven by the Sangedong Supreme team starts to unravel the corruption behind the slush funds. An all-star cast – Yoo Ah-in, Ko Kyung-pyo, Lee kyoo-hyung , Park Ju-hyun, Ong Seong-wu– portrays this incredible chase in the city of Seoul tightly packed with breathtaking action scenes.

Togo (Uruguay)

Petty narcs are taking over the streets of Montevideo, and extorting the guys who look after the cars in the streets and that work for them… But one of them, Togo, will resist until the last consequences to protect its territory and its neighbors from violence.

Wedding Season

Pressured by their parents to find spouses, Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings— but find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be.

