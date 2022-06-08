New Comfort Food Restaurant To Open In Laramie? Yes, Please!

I feel like this is the perfect time of the year to roll out a new comfort food restaurant. Hear me out, when it's warm, that's the type of food we want. Load up my plate with bbq, mac and cheese, beans, and more. That's what I'm looking for when I'm at a backyard bbq or, really going to a restaurant during the warmer months. It's the season, right?

There's a growing buzz in Laramie about the new comfort food restaurant that is set to open up soon in the old Chelo's location. I can say with confidence that we're all looking forward to the opening of JSI Grill.

What type of food will JSI Grill in Laramie have?

According to their Facebook page, comfort food is the big idea here. "Classic comfort and bar food, specials, Friday night fish fry, Saturday Prime Rib, Sunday BBQ. A.A. fried chicken 7 days a week. Come join our family"

That sounds amazing.

I really like this post, it gives us a little more of an idea of what they'll have if you take a look at the hashtags.

BBQ

Prime Rib

Fish Fry

Burgers

Fried Chicken

Tacos

Hatch Green Chili Pork

All of those options sound amazing!

When will JSI Grill in Laramie open?

Well, that's one thing we don't know. According to the social media post above, they're waiting on the City for "paperwork". It does look like that's all they're waiting on, though, a social media post from last month mentioned they were ready to open within a week or two.

Here's to a smooth opening for Laramie's newest restaurant!

