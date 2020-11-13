New Country Music Albums Coming in 2021

New country albums are coming in 2021, and there's reason to believe it could be an exemplary year for fans of Nashville-made music. Rumored releases from Eric Church and Thomas Rhett join confirmed new albums from Morgan Wallen and more on this list of projects slated for the new year.

No tours in 2020 meant time to write and record new music, so top artists should have the best of the best to choose from for albums scheduled for 2021. The bar has been raised, and artists who sing and write have the advantage of being able to team up with not only the best songwriters, but any other artist willing to collaborate. Wallen's Dangerous album tracklist offers songs with Chris Stapleton and more, and we expect every album released this year to be similar.

It's going to be a lousy year for live music, because — at best — we won't see full tours until late spring or summer. The upside is it should be a great year for recorded music and for songs released as singles to digital platforms, or just on Instagram and TikTok.

Below you'll find a full calendar of new country albums scheduled for a 2021 release. This list will be updated as soon as more albums and EPs are announced.

The New Albums Coming in 2021:

Jan. 8: Aaron Watson, American Soul

Jan 8: Morgan Wallen, Dangerous

Jan. 15: Devin Dawson, The Pink Slip EP

Jan 22: Willie Jones, Right Now

Jan. 27: Logan Mize, Still That Kid

Feb. 12: Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Feb. 12: Kip Moore, Wild World Deluxe Album

Feb. 26: Hailey Whitters, Living the Dream

Feb. 26: Willie Nelson, That's Life

March 19: Loretta Lynn, Still Woman Enough

Spring: Carrie Underwood, My Savior

Spring: Tim McGraw, Here On Earth Deluxe Album

Rumored Releases ...



Chris Young

Dan + Shay

Eric Church

Gary LeVox

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett