Wyoming Beer Review: A’OK Marzen

Enter Gruner Brothers Brewing

I'm not going to lie, Marzen's are my favorite. I could drink them year round, and this is one of the few year round Marzen or Oktoberfest style beers you can have year round. So first off, a giant salute to Gruner Brothers for knowing that people want that. It's not something you just hold your recipe off to make a special release, you sell that sucker year round and I'll buy it, at least.

This is one of the first Wyoming beers I tried that wasn't local to Cheyenne. Back when we moved to Cheyenne during the Tiger King portion of the pandemic, and you couldn't go inside a taproom, we stopped at a local liquor store our first day living in Cheyenne to pick up some brews. I saw a Marzen, did a google search to make sure that it hadn't been on the shelf since September, and bought a sixer. I was not disappointed.

I'll go ahead and put this out there, I hate beer from a can. I'm just not a fan, I think it tastes worse, but, a lot of science and beer nerds will argue with me on this. With that said, this was the best tasting can beer I think I've had. It has the great malty flavor, slightly sweet and very drinkable. Maybe a top Oktoberfest choice if you stack it up against others similar to style. With it being 5.5 ABV, it's not too hard to enjoy a few.

If you're in Cheyenne and don't want to head to Casper, but want to try this on draft, Sanford's usually has it on tap, so if you're looking for a nice malty beer, they'll hook you up.

If there are any beers you think I should review, message me on the King FM App.

