Netflix is gearing up for the holidays with a whopping 114 films and television shows — most originals, along with a few library titles — coming to the service in November. The new additions include Red Notice, supposedly the most expensive film Netflix has produced, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. There’s also a new season of the hit doc series Tiger King, the western The Harder They Fall starring Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, and Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved anime Cowboy Bebop. Then there’s like 110 more things on top of that. Quite frankly, it’s a lot of stuff.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in November:

Avail. 11/1/21

The Claus Family — NETFLIX FILM

When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family's magical legacy and realizes he's the only hope to save Christmas.

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 - Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General's Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad's Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

Avail. 11/2/21

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this animated documentary short, WWII vets reveal a secret US military camp near Washington where Jewish soldiers hosted and interrogated Nazi POWs.

Ridley Jones: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The museum magic continues for brave kid Ridley and her courageous crew with new friends, more risky missions and Ridley's quest for her Compass Eye!

Netflix

Avail. 11/3/21

The Harder They Fall -- NETFLIX FILM

In this Western, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track down Rufus Buck and seek revenge.

Lords of Scam -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary traces the rise and crash of scammers who conned the EU carbon quota system and pocketed billions before turning on one another.

Avail. 11/4/21

Catching Killers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series.

Avail. 11/5/21

A Cop Movie -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary walks the line between fact and fiction, delving into corruption in the Mexican police through the experiences of two officers.

Big Mouth: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Starting with “No Nut November” and continuing through New Years Eve, Big Mouth Season 5 takes on the theme of LOVE & HATE with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms (like caterpillars and butterflies).

The Club -- NETFLIX SERIES

In 1955 Istanbul, a mother and daughter reunite after a 17-year separation. Based on a true story.

Glória -- NETFLIX SERIES

Spies, lies and secrets flourish in Glória do Ribatejo, 1968, as a privileged Radio Free Europe engineer plays all the angles of Cold War Portugal.

Love Hard -- NETFLIX FILM

Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet). Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she's been catfished by Tag's childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Jimmy O. Yang).

Meenakshi Sundareshwar -- NETFLIX FILM

Forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect, two newlyweds face the hassles, hiccups — and hilarity — that arise from their long-distance marriage.

Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As a new generation of cartel leaders vie for power, journalists hunt for truth while government agents walk a thin line between justice and corruption.

Netflix

The Unlikely Murderer -- NETFLIX SERIES

This series dramatizes how a man claiming to be a witness at the assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme may have gotten away with murder.

We Couldn't Become Adults -- NETFLIX FILM

Prodded by a friend request, a feckless forty-something recalls his past relationships from the 90s onward, looking for his vanished hopes and dreams.

Yara -- NETFLIX FILM

A determined prosecutor becomes consumed with the case of a missing 13-year-old and goes to extreme lengths to get to the truth. Based on a real case.

Zero to Hero -- NETFLIX FILM

Based on the true story of medal-winning Paralympian So Wa-wai, who navigated personal and physical struggles with the help of his mother.

Avail. 11/6/21

Arcane -- NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)

Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.

Avail. 11/7/21

Father Christmas is Back -- NETFLIX FILM

Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor.

Avail. 11/9/21

Swap Shop -- NETFLIX SERIES

When the "Swap Shop" radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more listen with ears wide open.

Your Life Is a Joke -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Comedian Oliver Polak gets to know celebrities at some of their favorite spots before roasting them with good-natured stand-up sets.

Avail. 11/10/21

Animal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This immersive series follows the world's most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.

Gentefied: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As the Morales family rallies to fight Pop's deportation, cousins Ana, Chris and Erik face new challenges in their romantic and professional lives.

Sundance

Passing -- NETFLIX FILM

Based on the novel by Nella Larsen, the movie follows two black women (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga) who can pass as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York.

Avail. 11/11/21

Love Never Lies -- NETFLIX SERIES

Six couples are subjected to an eye-scanning lie detector in this reality show where lies cost money, and truth and trust come with a juicy cash prize.

Red Notice -- NETFLIX FILM

An FBI profiler pursuing the world's most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who's always one step ahead.

Avail. 11/12/21

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

Avail. 11/13/21

Arcane -- NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.

Avail. 11/14/21

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

Avail. 11/15/21

America's Next Top Model: Season 21

America's Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit -- NETFLIX SERIES

A literature teacher seeks justice against a surgeon she claims date raped her, while he vehemently denies her accounts of the evening.

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

Avail. 11/16/21

Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Join Johnny and Dukey on an epic interactive quest to find the perfect meatloaf — and save themselves from eating Dad's gross "garbage loaf" for dinner.

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Learn along with Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo as they make their way through a musical alphabet, from awesome A's to mighty M's and all the way to Z!

Avail. 11/17/21

Christmas Flow -- NETFLIX SERIES

An unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. But can they make it work despite their differences?

Prayers for the Stolen -- NETFLIX FILM

In a mountainous region of Mexico where poppies abound, three girls take refuge in their friendship to cope with the trials brought on by a drug cartel.​​

The Queen of Flow: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Years after seeking vengeance, Yeimy lives a peaceful existence. But Charly's release from prison — and the return of an enemy — change everything.

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line -- NETFLIX SERIES

A cartoonist in Rome with his armadillo-for-a-conscience reflect on his path in life and unrequited love as he and his friends travel outside the city.

Netflix

Tiger King 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Didn’t think there could possibly be any more twists and turns to this story? Oh, ye of little faith. Tiger King returns with a second season that digs further into the mysteries and personas that captivated audiences and launched the careers of a thousand armchair detectives.

Avail. 11/18/21

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Mexican comic Carlos Ballarta is back, and this time, he's using his sharp black humor to challenge cultural and religious views from Latin America.

Dogs in Space -- NETFLIX FAMILY

In the not-so-distant future, Earth’s scientists send a fleet of genetically enhanced dogs to explore the galaxy in search of a new planet to call home.

Lead Me Home -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fighting just to survive, California's homeless population suffers as housing costs soar, pushing more of the disadvantaged onto the streets.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star -- NETFLIX FILM

When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens) and Princess Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona (Vanessa Hudgens) who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it... rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.

Avail. 11/19/21

Blown Away: Christmas -- NETFLIX SERIES

Blown Away is cranking up the heat for a spectacular holiday showdown! ’Tis the season for redemption as five fan favorites return to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges in the quest to become The Best in Holiday Blow. In the spirit of giving, the winner will not only receive a $10,000 cash prize, but an additional $10,000 will also be donated to their charity of choice.

Netflix

Cowboy Bebop -- NETFLIX SERIES

A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy's most dangerous criminals. They'll save the world ... for the right price. A live-action series.

Dhamaka -- NETFLIX FILM

When a cynical ex-TV news anchor gets an alarming call on his radio show, he sees a chance for a career comeback — but it may cost him his conscience.

Extinct -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Two cute, fuzzy creatures accidentally time-travel to the future... where they're extinct! Can this doughnut-shaped duo save their species?

Hellbound -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.

Love Me Instead -- NETFLIX FILM

Mehmet Ada Oztekin directs this family drama centered around the bittersweet reunion between a father and daughter.

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Our minds are capable of great things, but they can also undermine our best intentions. Delve into the science behind creativity, brainwashing and more.

Procession -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Six men who were sexually abused by Catholic clergy as boys find empowerment by creating short films inspired by their trauma.

Netflix

tick, tick...BOOM! -- NETFLIX FILM

On the brink of turning 30, a promising theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out.

Avail. 11/20/21

Arcane -- NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)

Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.

New World -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this reality show, six celebs strategize and sabotage to earn virtual currency they can cash in on the final day of their stay on a utopian island.

Avail. 11/22/21

Outlaws -- NETFLIX FILM

When an introverted teen falls in with a group of misfits, he soon realizes he may be in over his head.

Vita & Virginia

Avail. 11/23/21

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the ’80s classic.

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A small-town fender-bender leads to a staggering story of injustice in this documentary series from the makers of "Presumed Guilty."

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Waffles and Mochi are home for the holidays in the Land of Frozen Food when Steve the Mop calls asking about their holiday traditions. Overeager as always, Waffles makes up a holiday - Freezie Day - and says it is all about the food! Steve invites himself -- and all their friends from the grocery store - over to celebrate, but Waffles and Mochi have nothing to feed their guests at this impromptu party. Mochi ventures out on MagiCart to gather food for the party while Waffles distracts the guests at home. Hijinks ensue (along with trips to Norway and Hawaii!). In the end, Waffles and Mochi learn that holiday traditions are about much more than food -- they're about being together and making memories with the people you love.

Avail. 11/24/21

A Boy Called Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible. Adapted from the bestselling book by Matt Haig.

Bruised -- NETFLIX FILM

A disgraced MMA fighter grabs one last shot at redemption in the cage when the young son she gave up reenters her life. Halle Berry stars and directs.

Netflix

Robin Robin -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of burglar mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.

Selling Sunset: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The reality series following elite LA real estate agents returns for a fourth season.

True Story -- NETFLIX SERIES

A tour stop becomes a matter of life and death for a comedian when the fallout from a night with his brother threatens to destroy everything he's built.

Avail. 11/25/21

F is for Family: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The raunchy and nostalgic animated comedy returns for a fifth season.

Super Crooks -- NETFLIX SERIES

Johnny Bolt recruits a group of ragtag supervillains for one last heist. Their target: A ruthless super-powered crime boss. What can go wrong?

Netflix

Avail. 11/26/21

A Castle For Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

Famed author, Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

After Birgit Meier vanishes in 1989, police missteps plague the case for years. But her brother never wavers in his painstaking quest to find the truth.

Green Snake -- NETFLIX FILM

A woman goes to extremes to rescue her sister. From director Amp Wong.

Light the Night -- NETFLIX SERIES

In Taipei's Red-Light District of the ‘80s, mama-san Rose and the hostess ladies of a popular night club navigate love — and struggles.

School of Chocolate -- NETFLIX SERIES

Eight top pastry and chocolate professionals are coming to School of Chocolate to take their skills and careers to the next level. Their teacher is world-renowned chocolatier, Amaury Guichon, known globally for creating mind-blowing chocolate showpieces and unbelievable pastries. One lucky student who manages to prove themselves ‘Best in Class' after eight episodes will win a prize package that includes a career-changing opportunity.

Spoiled Brats -- NETFLIX FILM

Three spoiled siblings are forced to earn their livings after their wealthy and well-meaning father pretends he's lost everything to teach them a lesson.

Avail. 11/28/21

Elves -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hoping to reconnect over Christmas, a family of four travel to a remote island in the Danish archipelago, only to find it controlled by members of a strongly religious community living in balance with fierce creatures in the woods revealed to be… elves. Real, monstrous beings that inspired the folklore and myths we all know. When the girl in the family finds and brings home a baby elf, she inadvertently disrupts the balance and throws everyone on the island into a life-or-death battle for faith, family and pure survival.

Avail. 11/29/21

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Climber Nims Purja leads a team of Sherpas with a goal to climb all 14 of the peaks over 8,000 meters in seven months, shattering the record of seven years.

Avail. 11/30/21

Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie changes classic tales using different shapes, and he needs your help. Visit a fairytale salon, a mermaid ball and even outer space!

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories -- NETFLIX FAMILY

In these winter-themed episodes, we meet Charlie’s new friend Yetilda D. Yeti who pairs up with Charlie for some stompy snowy adventures!

Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie Cupid tries to spread love around Colorforms City in a special musical episode.

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier -- NETFLIX FILM

A comedy about sexual self-discovery, directed and co-written by Paco Caballero ("Cites").

The Summit of the Gods -- NETFLIX FILM

Were George Mallory and his companion Andrew Irvine the first men to scale Everest on June 8th, 1924? Only the little Kodak camera they took with them might reveal the truth. In Kathmandu, 70 years later, a young Japanese reporter named Fukamachi recognizes the camera in the hands of the mysterious Habu Jôji, an outcast climber believed missing for years. Fukamachi enters a world of obsessive mountaineers hungry for impossible conquests on a journey that leads him, step by step, towards the summit of the gods.

