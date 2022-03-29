For the third straight week, the most watched movie on Netflix around the world was The Adam Project, the sci-fi action movie starring Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, and its handsome, wisecracking, Canadian leading man, Ryan Reynolds. Netflix users watched 31,700,00 minutes worth of The Adam Project last week, nearly double the amount they watched of the second-most popular movie on the streaming service, Rescued By Ruby (17,030,000 minutes).

With all those millions and millions of minutes spent watching the adventures of a time-traveling soldier from the future who loves to make sarcastic quips while the fate of the planet hangs in the balance, Reynolds now holds a special distinction: He has starred in three of the ten most popular films in Netflix’s history. (The other two, in case you’re not an expert in the Netflix filmography of Ryan Reynolds, are Red Notice and 6 Underground.)

That’s according to Netflix’s Top 10s website, which publishes weekly lists of the site’s most-watched movies and shows. It also has a running list of the most popular Netflix films ever, based on the total hours the movies were viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.

Here, according to Netflix, are its ten most-popular movies ever.

The Most Popular Films on Netflix These are the ten most popular films (in English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix. (The numbers come from Netflix’s official site

Nothing on there is terribly surprising; the biggest Netflix movies are generally the ones with the biggest stars, like Reynolds or Sandra Bullock (who’s got two big Netflix hits, Bird Box and The Unforgivable). The Irishman is the only one on there that seems the least bit artsy or difficult, but that one still had the hook of big stars (Robert De Niro and Al Pacino) plus it was really long, which helps when you’re measuring popularity by the sheer number of minutes consumed.

With a Red Notice 2 and 3 supposedly already in the works, Reynolds could dominate this list for a long time to come. Plus, all of these Ryan Reynolds movies are still streaming on Netflix and they will be basically forever. So there’s no rush to get to them, really. They’ll be there when you get around to it if you’re among the few who haven’t watched them yet.

