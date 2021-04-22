New Pronghorn Hunt Offered for Beginning Hunters Near Cheyenne

The newly announced Spring Creek Pronghorn Hunt is a program that will be offered for beginner hunters, both youth and adults, in order to teach basic hunting skills. Qualified mentors will help instruct the beginning hunters lessons they can use in their first big game hunt.

The mentored pronghorn hunt program is meant to teach skills that the beginners can use at a doe pronghorn hunt in the fall of 2021 at private ranches just to the west of Cheyenne.

The participants in the program will also learn when and how they can apply for a hunting license. The next step will take place this summer, Saturday, July 10th, or Sunday, July 11th, when the beginner hunters can practice safely handling of firearms at the Laramie County Shooting Complex. Then, on Saturday, August 14th, or Sunday, August 15th, there will be a simulated hunt with live fire that the beginners can participate in. The location of the simulation hunt has yet to be determined. And finally, in October, the program will conclude with a pronghorn hunt that will take place on a private ranch near Cheyenne.

Participants accepted will have needed to successfully complete a Hunter Education Course and earn a Hunter Education Certificate before October 1st, 2021. There are other requirements and guidelines that were announced in a new press release from the Wyoming Game & Fish Department. Those requirements are as such:

All participating youth must be 12 years of age before December 31, 2021.

An adult must accompany any hunter applicant under the age of 18 at all times.

Required waivers must be signed.

Wyoming Game and Fish rules and laws will apply to all hunters and must be followed during program activities.

For the purpose of social media and publication, all participants must sign a photo release.

Hunters will work with their mentor to enter the license draw process and must be successful in drawing the license to be able to hunt. If a hunter is unsuccessful in the license draw they will still be able to participate in all activities except the actual hunt. The entry deadline to enter the draw will be May 31.

Hunting license, conservation stamp, and transportation expenses will all be the responsibility of the hunter.

Firearms, ammunition, and blaze orange safety apparel will be available for all participants to borrow.

The two program training sessions set in July and August, as previously mentioned, must be attended prior to hunting.

The deadline to apply for the program is April 30th and it will be limited to 20 hunters. For more info, please contact Brian Mann at mrmann0725@aol.com or call 307-223-7146. You can also visit https://firsthuntfoundation.org/wyoming-2/.