New Sculptures At Snowy Range Viaduct

In November 202, two pieces of artwork were selected for the sculpture pads at the Snowy Range viaduct, which will be on display for three years.

This installation marks the first rotation of the Snowy Range Rotating Sculpture Program established by the City of Laramie in 2019 through a funding allocation dedicated to viaduct improvements and administered by the Laramie Public Art Coalition (LPAC).

Artist Sarah Deppe of Madison, Wisconsin installed Exhaling Dissolution on the West Side pad at Clark Street and Snowy Range Road on Monday, April 19.

Artist Clifton Cox of Lexington, Kentucky installed Taking Flight on the East Side pad at Harney and Third Street on Friday, March 12.

As part of the project, the artists will come to Laramie for community engagement opportunities. These opportunities will be announced soon after COVID precautions are mitigated.