New Video Shows Yellowstone Grizzly Sitting Down, Loving Life

If you're a grizzly in Yellowstone National Park, it doesn't get much better than this. New video shows a big bear sitting on his haunches taking it easy and loving life.

Yellowstone Wolf Tracker shares a lot of video from their tours of the park and typically it involves wolves (hence the name). This time, it was a big grizzly they encountered with one of their groups.

The backstory is that there were wet bison carcasses nearby which explains why this big bear is so happy.

Watch this grizzly and see if you have had as good a day as him.

If you think about it, who could blame him? After coming out of hibernation, he's just had a swell nap, a big meal, plus the sun is shining and he's enjoying a cool spring breeze.

It just doesn't get much better than this.

