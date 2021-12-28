James McTeigue, who served as producer on The Matrix Resurrections, has confirmed that there is no fifth Matrix movie in the works. Following the movie's open ending, fans began speculating how another installment could answer some major questions still lingering about in the Matrix universe. But according to McTeigue, the film's conclusion is "open to audience interpretation."

In a recent interview with Collider, McTeigue directly stated that neither he nor director Lana Wachowski has any plans to make another Matrix film. "Look, for us, I think, at the moment, it's just the movie you've seen. We've got no prequel in mind. We've got no sequel in mind. We've got no further trilogy," he said. "But I think the film also works where it's really open to audience interpretation, like what happened in those 60 years before they fished Neo out again, or Thomas Anderson to Neo."

McTeigue continued: "When Neo and Trinity are there at the end, and they're talking with the analyst, what do they actually mean that they're going to change? So I think that it's out there, but it's not in our wheelhouse at the moment." So while McTeigue acknowledged that there's plenty of unfinished business at the end of Resurrections, it's something that neither he nor Wachowski are ready to explore.

The Matrix Resurrections was an unexpected gift for fans of the science fiction franchise, considering Wachowski spent 18 years telling the public she had no plans to make another Matrix film. But while Wachowski confirmed that the fourth installment of The Matrix won't lead to another trilogy, her response didn't completely shut the door on another movie. Perhaps another director could have come up with a concept for a prequel, or she could have another change of heart like she did with Resurrections. But McTeigue's answer seems pretty finite — we shouldn't hold out hope for another Matrix film anytime soon.

Luckily, we can still bask in the glory of The Matrix Resurrections, which is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max now.