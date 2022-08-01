No Rest For The Wicked. Laramie County Fair Kicks Off This Week

Now that the dust has settled on Cheyenne Frontier Days, another event is set to kick off in Laramie County this week. The Laramie County Fair! So, as the headline mentioned, no rest for the wicked. We can sleep in January.

When is the Laramie County Fair?

The Laramie County fair kicks off this Wednesday, August 3rd, and runs through August 13th. So, you have a full 10-day span to check out the sights, sounds, and fair food of the Laramie County Fair.

Get our free mobile app

What events are happening this year at the Laramie County Fair?

There are a ton of events set up for you to enjoy at the Laramie County Fair. Here are some of the highlights, you can find the full list here.

Disgo's Rootin' Tootin' Wild West Comedy Magic Show-August 6-12th

Kid's Pedal Tractor Pull-August 6th-12th

Truck And Tractor Pull-August 6th

Mutton Bustin' August 9th

Pig Wrestling August 10th

Demo Derby August 13th

Those are just a handful of events going on, with the addition of tons of 4-H competitions, the Laramie County Fair does not lack events.

The event that I'm looking forward to the most is the pig wrestling event. Again, that kicks off on August 10th, but it really is the most fun event for non-partisan bystanders like myself. I don't have any family entered in any events, so if I'm going to head to the fair and enjoy something, outside of the tractor pull and demo derby, pig wrestling is where it's at. It's a great spectacle.

What are you looking forward to the most?

You Might See Wild Horses if You Stay in this Wyoming Cabin