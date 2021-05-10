Aaron Rodgers Coming to the Broncos is a Real Possibility

A couple of weeks ago, we discussed that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be interested in becoming a Denver Bronco. Speculation has been all over the place in various football news outlets over the course of the last week about Aaron Rodgers.

According to Mile High Sports, Rodgers coming to play for the Denver Broncos is a "real possibility". The Denver Broncos passed up on picking Justin Fields on Draft Day, which only added fuel to the rumor fires.

The biggest factor when it comes to Denver being able to scoop up Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers is the salary cap. Currently, the Denver Broncos have the second-most salary cap space available in the NFL. The Denver Broncos would not have to cut star players to make room for Rodgers to wear an orange and blue number 12 jersey.

For us Denver Broncos fans, we are sitting on the edge of our seats waiting to see if this whole situation will be in our favor, or we are getting our hopes up for nothing. Either way, a little excitement in the off-season only gets us ready for kick-off this fall.

