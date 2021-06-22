For the first time, Quentin Tarantino has adapted one of his screenplays into a novel. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, based on Tarantino’s hit 2019 film, arrives on store shelves later this month (in paperback, like all the great movie novelizations of the past). To hype the book of the movie, there’s now a trailer. And it’s not just a re-release of one of the film’s trailers, it’s a trailer made specifically for the book, featuring some scenes that weren’t even included in the theatrical cut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

You can watch the trailer below (you may need to click over to YouTube to watch it there because it is age-restricted):

The synopsis for the book focuses entirely on four characters — one of which got very little screen time in the actual movie:

RICK DALTON – Once he had his own TV series, but now Rick’s a washed-up villain-of-the week drowning his sorrows in whiskey sours. Will a phone call from Rome save his fate or seal it? CLIFF BOOTH – Rick’s stunt double, and the most infamous man on any movie set because he’s the only one there who might have gotten away with murder. . . . SHARON TATE – She left Texas to chase a movie-star dream, and found it. Sharon’s salad days are now spent on Cielo Drive, high in the Hollywood Hills. CHARLES MANSON – The ex-con’s got a bunch of zonked-out hippies thinking he’s their spiritual leader, but he’d trade it all to be a rock ‘n’ roll star. HOLLYWOOD 1969 – YOU SHOULDA BEEN THERE

Hopefully that synopsis, along with the trailer, indicates that the novel will feature a lot of additional material that wasn’t featured in the movie itself. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel will be available on July 29. Even if we know how it ends, this has gotta be the most-anticipated book of the summer, right?

