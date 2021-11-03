Quentin Tarantino To Release Unseen ‘Pulp Fiction’ Scenes As NFTs

Just when you thought 2021 couldn’t get any stranger, Quentin Tarantino just announced that he will be releasing never-before-seen scenes from his iconic 1994 film Pulp Fiction as NFTs. Seven uncut scenes will be put up for auction on OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace. Not to mention, they'll be secret, meaning only the highest bidder will be able to access the content inside.

As a quick refresher for those who have been living under a rock for the past year (and really, who could blame you?) NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token — a unique and non-interchangeable piece of media stored on a digital ledger. According to the official press release (via IndieWire), the secret content will also include “the uncut first handwritten scripts of Pulp Fiction and exclusive custom commentary from Tarantino, revealing secrets about the film and its creator.” Meanwhile, the public metadata — a front cover of sorts — is a “unique, never-before-seen, public-facing work of art.”

“I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from Pulp Fiction to fans... Secret Network and Secret NFTs provide a whole new world of connecting fans and artists and I’m thrilled to be a part of that,” said Tarantino in a statement.

NFTs have become popular among directors as of late — just last week, it was announced that David Lynch would be working with the band Interpol to release their very own. Back in the day, when actual physical copies of movies were still in vogue, deleted scenes and director’s commentary used to be included as bonus features. Now, it looks like Pulp Fiction devotees will have to shell out for more than just a DVD or Blu-ray.

While the NFTs are set to drop later this month, you can sign up for the official waiting list here.