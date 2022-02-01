Online Poll: Cheyenne Effort To Collect Parking Ticket Fines

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media loading...

The City of Cheyenne has announced an effort to get people to pay up on overdue fines for parking tickets.

Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is owed roughly $200,000 on overdue parking fines. In an effort to collect that money, the city is this month implementing an amnesty for money owed on the fines. For one month, people can pay overdue parking tickets without having to pay the 30-day penalty that normally would be levied on tickets that are more than 15 days old. But after that, people with past-due fines owed for parking will be liable to have their cars immobilized by the barnacle system, which is a modern-day boot that will lock down the cars of people who owe old fines for parking tickets.

So what do you think of the effort to collect money on parking tickets? Are you of the opinion that people who owe money on parking tickets need to pay up now, period? Or perhaps you think that while people should pay their fines, the city's parking policies need to be revisited as well? Or maybe you wish the city would put as much effort into fixing potholes as it does writing parking tickets? Take our poll and give us your opinion!