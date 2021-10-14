So it's the Halloween season and as always this time of year, stories about supernatural phenomena come to the forefront.

Tales of haunted houses, ghosts back from the dead, and other creepy tales of seemingly impossible events happening are common. Of course, modern science tends to discount such events as the products of overactive imaginations and some creative story-telling.

But is that really true?

Is the physical world all there is? Or are there unexplained events that can't be measured in a laboratory?

Or.....maybe you don't especially believe in haunted houses, but you think the earth is being regularly visited by aliens in UFOs?

Take our poll and give us your opinion!

