Watch a UFO Over Cheyenne with “Fire Coming Out of the Back”

Stop me if you've heard me say this before, but something weird just happened in Cheyenne. Actually, I should say "over" Cheyenne as there's brand new video of a UFO that the witness said had "fire coming out of the back".

Here's the description from the YouTube share:

MUFON Eyewitness states: As we were leaving from our night shift noticed long bright light crossing sky. It was super long and was traveling slower than a meteor and faster than a air plane took about 3 to 4 min to cross sky and it appeared to split. When we could look and see what looked like the tail of the two split objects the rear of the object was very bright sorta appeared to have like fire coming out the back.

NOTE: the guy who captured the video provides some VERY NSFW language. Only enable sound if you would like to potentially learn new bad words.

Moving slower than a meteor, but faster than an airplane qualifies it as a UFO. Aliens? I'm always skeptical and have my own theories about that, but it sure is weird.

It helps skeptics like me that there are other buildings, towers and objects in the video along with the UFO. It helps provide some scale so we can better understand what we're trying to see.

If you were looking up at the skies of Cheyenne in the early morning hours or late last night, did you see this thing? If so, share any images or video you captured.

The truth is out there.

