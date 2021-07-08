Online Poll: What Is Your Favorite Cheyenne Frontier Days Event?

So after a year off in 2020, Cheyenne Frontier Days is back again in 2021.

Are you looking forward to it? If so, what are you most looking forward to?

Of course, CFD is the world's largest outdoor rodeo. Before there were parades, night shows, pancake breakfasts, and air shows, there was the rodeo. Is that what you enjoy most?

Maybe you love the night shows, with big-name performers like Garth Brooks (among others) hitting the stage. Or the annual Thunderbirds air show. There have been recent years when they didn't perform during CFD, and to a lot of folks, it just wasn't the same.

Or maybe you love the free pancake breakfasts...or the parades...or the exhibits at Frontier Park.

Of course, if we are being honest, some people are happiest when CFD is over for another year and life gets back to normal.

So what is your favorite thing about Frontier Days?

Take our poll and give us your opinion.