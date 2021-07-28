Thunderbirds Cheyenne Frontier Days Performance Slated For 9 a.m.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will take to the skies over F.E. Warren Air Force Base this morning at 9 o'clock.

The official Thunderbirds website describes the precision flying team and their aerial acrobatics this way:

''The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. Through air shows and flyovers, they aim to excite and inspire. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.''

Here are the guidelines for the ''Wings Over Warren" Air Show according to the Cheyenne Frontier Days website:

Parking

The Air Show will be conducted “drive-in” style. All visitors will enter through the entry control point on Roundtop Road and be directed to parking. (All adults must have a photo I.D. and all vehicles are subject to random checks by security forces personnel. Free, designated parking is available for all attendees.)

Schedule

6–8:30 a.m.: Base access open for parking

8:30 a.m. Base access closes. All late visitors will be turned away at the gate

9–11 a.m.: Air Show

There is no admission charge to see the Thunderbirds perform. The precision flying team is a long-time CFD tradition, often performing gravity-defying stunts with only a few feet between wingtips. The Thunderbirds performance is part of Cheyenne Day at Frontier Days.

While some past Thunderbirds air shows at Cheyenne Frontier Days have been postponed due to poor weather conditions, that seems unlikely this year. The National Weather Service is calling for hot, summerlike weather and mostly clear skies for Wednesday morning.

