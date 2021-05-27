Only in Wyoming: Guy’s Lunch is Interrupted By a Bison Herd

Here's a scenario that can only happen in Wyoming. A guy is having lunch on his sky deck when he hears a sound. It's the rumble of hooves which he quickly realizes are attached to a bison herd that has interrupted his lunch and stopped traffic.

This happened recently in Yellowstone. Race Banning is on top of his camper taking in the sights when his camera catches bison in action. As usual, the bison aren't in any hurry to get out of the way of the vehicles. They're taking their sweet time traversing one of the roads near the Yellowstone River.

Race documented the situation:

Had an opportunity to grab this view just as they were approaching my Callen Camper.

I can't remember a time when my family went to Yellowstone and didn't have bison stop us in traffic. We don't mind because we're there to see wildlife and they are definitely wildlife.

If you're road tripping to Yellowstone, Outdoor Project has a list of the best places in the park to see wildlife. They recommend the Lamar Valley part of Yellowstone where you'll not only see bison but maybe bear and elk also.

If you're lucky, maybe you're be fortunate enough to have them interrupt your lunch just like they did for this guy.

