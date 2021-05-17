Traffic in Yellowstone Stopped by a Baby Bison that Needed a Nap

This just in. If you're a bison in Yellowstone National Park, you can take a nap anywhere you dang well please. That happened recently when traffic was brought to a halt by a calf that needed a few z's.

Here's the description from a driver in traffic that witnessed this very Wyoming kind of event:

On May 13th a lone exhausted baby bison just laid down on the Grand Loop Road in the northern tier of Yellowstone National Park. The little guy was quickly surrounded by protective cows. No one was going anywhere.

It's worth noting that there is a guy that seems to approach the calf to see what's going on. That's a very bad idea when there are a bunch of bison mamas standing guard. He's fortunate they didn't decide to knock him into next week.

The National Park Service tells you to stay at least 25 yards away from bison and that's a rule that gets forgotten way too often. My family has had to stop every time we've visited Yellowstone by a bison herd crossing and/or blocking the road. That's the way it's supposed to be.

It's a bison's world and we're merely guests in it when we visit their home turf in Yellowstone.

