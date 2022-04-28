Pandemic Drastically Impacted UW Enrollment, Study Shows

The University of Wyoming is not the only institution to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its enrollment numbers. However, a recent survey from LendingTree has shed light on just how much the pandemic hit the Equality State's university enrollment numbers, and the results are shocking.

University of Wyoming College Enrollment Survey Results

The survey utilized the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) database to pull information from institutions across the country. Student Loan Hero by LendingTree surveyed 1,800 post-secondary schools and found that enrollment fell by as much as 3% nationally between 2019 and 2021.

Wyoming, however, more than quadruples that number. The Equality State saw a double-digit enrollment drop between the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years, averaging a 19% enrollment reduction over the two school years. Wyoming's numbers rank highest in enrollment drop per capita.

The University of Wyoming saw 1,760 students enroll in the 2019-2020 school year, but that number dropped sharply to 1,424 by 2021. In addition, LendingTree noted that Wyoming had the smallest number of enrollments before the pandemic, pulling in only 1,859 students during the 2018-2019 school year.

Following behind Wyoming were the states of Alaska at 16%, Delaware at 12%, Colorado at 11%, and Washing and Vermont at 10% enrollment drop. Wyoming's neighboring state of Nebraska saw a 0% change in enrollment numbers over the pandemic. Florida also saw a 0% change in enrollment.

Conversely, some states saw an increase in enrollment over the pandemic, notably Arizona at a 10% increase and New Hampshire at a 25% increase.

Wyoming and other states are seeing a recovery in enrollment numbers as the 2021-2022 school year progresses. No doubt, as time progresses, the University of Wyoming will see more students enrolling to continue their education after high school.