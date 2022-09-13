Peyton Manning Is Livid After Broncos’ Opening Week Loss

There are and have been a lot of high expectations for this year's Denver Broncos squad. Usually, when you have a first-year head coach and a new quarterback, it takes a little time to get in synch and get things rolling, but when the hype around those two new key pieces has so much fan fair and expectations attached to them, the time to figure things out gets short, real short as in one game.

New coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson, who just signed a $245 million contract extension, are already feeling the heat after the Broncos fell flat in Seattle in a 17-16 loss in Russell's homecoming to the stadium where he created so much magic for the blue and green for 10 years.

Broncos Country is livid, and so is one of their heroes, Peyton Manning, who during his Monday Night telecast with his brother Eli seemed to be bewildered at what was going on during the final minute of the game where the Broncos, who had all three timeouts remaining let the clock run down and decided to not run another play before sending their kicker out to attempt a really tough 64-yard field goal.

I have a feeling this was pretty much the reaction most of Broncos Country had (maybe with a few more curse words mixed in there as well).

Coach Hackett and his staff kept a lot of their starters out of preseason games, and between the penalties, costly turnovers and just overall lack of cohesion, it showed.

Here's another fun clip from the Manningcast last night featuring another Bronco legend who wasn't too thrilled with what he was seeing, Shannon Sharpe--

When you have 12 penalties for about 150 yards, you fumble twice inside the 5-yard line, have a touchdown called back from a penalty and screw up with clock management in the final minute of a game, you're not going to beat anybody, let alone a solid and proud Seattle team that is always tough to play at Lumen Field.

The Broncos have a chance to get back on track this weekend when they play their home opener against the Houston Texas at Empower Field at 2:25 p.m.

It will be the first time Russell Wilson takes the field and plays in front of the home crowd in what is expected to be a loud, fired-up crowd that will be in no mood for any of the shenanigans that took place last night.

The honeymoon is over, and the time to produce is now in Broncos Country.

