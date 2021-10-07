Pheasant Hunting Kicks Off Soon! Here’s All You Need To Know!

Pheasant season will begin in southeast Wyoming with the Springer Special Pheasant Hunt on October 14, with the regular season and Glendo hunt opening on November 1.

The Springer Special Pheasant Hunt runs for 18 days from October 14-31 and will include three youth-only days, which are on Saturday, October 16, Sunday, October 24, and Saturday, October 30.

Pheasants will be released each day at the Springer/Bump Sullivan Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA) during the Springer Special Hunt.

All hunters must check-in and out at the Springer Check Station during the dates of the Springer special pheasant hunt. Pheasant hunters are urged to purchase all required licenses and stamps ahead of time to take advantage of the new electronic Springer Special Fast Pass to expedite the check-in process.

After the Springer Session, the regular pheasant season opens on Saturday, November 1, and will run through December 31. Birds will be stocked throughout most of the regular season.

Pheasants will be released at the following areas, as long as adequate cover remains:

Springer/Bump Sullivan WHMA

Table Mountain WHMA

Glendo State Park

Goshen County Walk-In Areas 29 and 63

No pheasants will be released on Platte County or Laramie County Walk-In Areas for the 2021 season due to lack of cover caused by ongoing drought conditions.

The Glendo hunt in Hunt Area 9 runs from November 1 through December 31 and will have youth-only hunt days on the following Sundays: November 7, 14, 21, and 28. Birds will be stocked twice a week at Glendo State Park through the middle of December.

Glendo permits are required to hunt pheasants in Hunt Area 9 each Friday, Saturday, and Monday during the open season in November. Glendo permits are not required to hunt pheasants in Hunt Area 9 on other days during the open season.

Hunters are reminded that in addition to appropriate licensing, hunter education requirements, and conservation stamp, a $15.50 pheasant special management permit is also required for all ages for the Springer and Glendo hunts.

Additional information on pheasant hunting and maps of the walk-in areas can be found here.