Pistol Annies are back, and they're getting in the holiday spirit with an upcoming Christmas album.

The trio consisting of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley turned to social media on Thursday morning (Sept. 30) to share the cover and tracklisting for Hell of a Holiday, which will feature a mix of new original songs along with classic covers including "If We Make It Through December" and "Auld Lang Syne."

"It’s gonna be a Hell of a Holiday y’all! Our first Christmas album will be out Oct. 22," they write to accompany the pictures. The first song from the project, "Snow Globe," is set to drop on Thursday at midnight.

Frank Liddell and Eric Masse teamed to co-produce the new collection of 13 songs.

Hell of a Holiday marks the group's fourth official release. The trio released their debut album, Hell on Heels, in 2011 and followed it up with Annie Up in 2013. Five years would pass before they reunited for a third album, Interstate Gospel, in 2018.

Hell of a Holiday is currently available for pre-order on vinyl and CD, with digital pre-orders set to begin at midnight when "Snow Globe" drops.

Pistol Annies, Hell of a Holiday Tracklisting:

1. "Hell of a Holiday"

2. "Snow Globe"

3. "Harlan County Coal"

4. "Come on Christmas Time"

5. "If We Make It Through December"

6. "Make You Blue"

7. "Leanin' on Jesus"

8. "The Only Thing I Wanted"

9. "Believing"

10. "Happy Birthday"

11. "Sleigh Ride"

12. "Joy"

13. "Auld Lang Syne"

