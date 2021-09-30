Pistol Annies announced their first Christmas album, Hell of a Holiday, on Thursday (Sept. 30), and they didn't make fans wait long to hear the first song from the project. The country trio released "Snow Globe" on Friday (Oct. 1), previewing the collection with a jolly love song.

The dazzling, festive tune opens with euphoric handclaps and "Lone Star Annie" Miranda Lambert singing, “If I could put us in a snow globe / Oh, then maybe we could let it go / Then we could spin around in circles / In a world that’s all our own.” Angaleena Presley ("Holler Annie") and Ashley Monroe ("Hippie Annie") join in as they tell how the beautiful namesake object is able to timelessly capture both romance and the warmth of the holiday season.

Co-produced by Frank Liddell and Eric Masse, the Pistol Annies' 13-track Christmas record will include covers of holiday classics such as “Auld Lang Syne” and Merle Haggard’s wistful “If We Make It Through December," as well as some original songs. It's due out in just a few weeks, on Oct. 22.

Hell of a Holiday is the Sony Music Nashville group’s fourth full-length release. In 2011, the trio released their debut album, Hell on Heels, which they followed with 2013's Annie Up. The band took a hiatus for several years while the three members pursued their solo careers — and performed together occasionally, by surprise — before reuniting for Interstate Gospel in 2018.

Hell of a Holiday is now available for digital pre-order and pre-save. The album is also available for pre-order on vinyl and CD.

