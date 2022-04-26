Pistol, ATV Stolen From Laramie County Home

Laramie County deputies are asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever burglarized a home east of Cheyenne.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the burglary happened on March 19 in the 4700 block of James Drive.

"A Baretta .380 pistol and a Kawasaki ATV were taken," said Warner.

Warner says the pistol and ATV are valued at $2,400.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

