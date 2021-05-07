Rifle, Tool Kit Stolen From Home in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever burglarized a home in the 7800 block of Aztec Drive.

Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred on Friday, April 30.

"A green .22 rifle with scope and Dewalt tool kit were stolen," said Warner. "The items were valued at $2,700."

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.