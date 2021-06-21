Pokes, Illini to open 2022 football season in Champaign
LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming and the University of Illinois athletics departments announced on Wednesday a change in the date of their 2022 football game to be played in Champaign, Ill.
The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 17, 2022, but has now been moved to Aug. 27, 2022. It will be the first meeting between the Cowboys and Illini in football.
This change follows a series of football scheduling changes that have been made in the past several months, partially due to the impact of COVID on the 2020 college football season. Wyoming’s football scheduling changes in the past several months include the following:
Opponent and Game Location Original Date New Date
at Illinois in Champaign, Ill. Sept. 17, 2022 Aug. 27, 2022
Utah in Laramie, Wyo. Sept. 19, 2020 Sept. 13, 2025
at Louisiana in Lafayette, La. Sept. 12, 2020 Sept. 15, 2029
at California in Berkeley, Calif. Sept. 2, 2028 Sept. 4, 2032
Below are Wyoming’s future football schedules. All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.
2021
Date Opponent
Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE
Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois
Sept. 18 BALL STATE
Sept. 25 at UConn
2022
Date Opponent
Aug. 27 at Illinois
Sept. 3 TULSA
Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO
Sept. 24 at BYU
2023
Date Opponent
Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH
Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE
Sept. 16 at Texas
Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE
2024
Date Opponent
Aug. 31 at Arizona State
Sept. 7 IDAHO
Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE
Sept. 28 BYU
2025
Date Opponent
Aug. 30 CAL POLY
Sept. 13 UTAH
2026
Date Opponent
Sept. 5 NORTH TEXAS
Sept. 12 NORTHERN COLORADO
Sept. 19 at Central Michigan
Sept. 26 LOUISIANA
2027
Date Opponent
Sept. 4 at Utah
Sept. 11 SOUTHERN UTAH
Sept. 18 at North Texas
Sept. 25 CENTRAL MICHIGAN
2028
Date Opponent
Sept. 16 at Texas Tech
2029
Date Opponent
Sept. 8 CALIFORNIA
Sept. 15 at Louisiana
2030
Date Opponent
Sept. 14 at Arizona
2031
Date Opponent
No games yet scheduled
2032
Date Opponent
Sept. 4 at California
2033
Date Opponent
Sept. 17 ARIZONA
All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.
All Wyoming Home games are in CAPS and BOLD.
