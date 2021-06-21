Pokes, Illini to open 2022 football season in Champaign

UW announced this week that the 2022 season opener will take place in Champaign, Ill on Aug. 27./ UW courtesy photo

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming and the University of Illinois athletics departments announced on Wednesday a change in the date of their 2022 football game to be played in Champaign, Ill.

The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 17, 2022, but has now been moved to Aug. 27, 2022. It will be the first meeting between the Cowboys and Illini in football.

This change follows a series of football scheduling changes that have been made in the past several months, partially due to the impact of COVID on the 2020 college football season. Wyoming’s football scheduling changes in the past several months include the following:

Opponent and Game Location             Original Date                New Date

at Illinois in Champaign, Ill.                    Sept. 17, 2022               Aug. 27, 2022

Utah in Laramie, Wyo.                           Sept. 19, 2020               Sept. 13, 2025

at Louisiana in Lafayette, La.                  Sept. 12, 2020               Sept. 15, 2029

at California in Berkeley, Calif.               Sept. 2, 2028                 Sept.  4, 2032

Below are Wyoming’s future football schedules. All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.

                    2021

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 4                   MONTANA STATE

Sept. 11                 at Northern Illinois

Sept. 18                 BALL STATE

Sept. 25                 at UConn

 

                    2022

Date                       Opponent

Aug. 27                  at Illinois

Sept. 3                   TULSA

Sept. 10                 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 24                 at BYU

 

                    2023

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 2                   TEXAS TECH

Sept. 9                   PORTLAND STATE

Sept. 16                 at Texas

Sept. 23                 APPALACHIAN STATE

 

                    2024

Date                       Opponent

Aug. 31                  at Arizona State

Sept. 7                   IDAHO

Sept. 21                 NEW MEXICO STATE

Sept. 28                 BYU

 

                    2025

Date                       Opponent

Aug. 30                 CAL POLY

Sept. 13                 UTAH

 

                    2026

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 5                   NORTH TEXAS

Sept. 12                 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 19                 at Central Michigan

Sept. 26                 LOUISIANA

 

                    2027

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 4                    at Utah

Sept. 11                 SOUTHERN UTAH

Sept. 18                 at North Texas

Sept. 25                 CENTRAL MICHIGAN

                   

                    2028

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 16                 at Texas Tech

 

                    2029

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 8                   CALIFORNIA

Sept.  15                at Louisiana

 

                    2030

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 14                 at Arizona

 

                    2031

Date                       Opponent

No games yet scheduled

 

                    2032

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 4                    at California

 

                    2033

Date                       Opponent

Sept. 17                 ARIZONA

 

All future schedules are tentative and subject to change. 

All Wyoming Home games are in CAPS and BOLD.

* University of Wyoming press release

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

Filed Under: illinois, Wyoming football
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top