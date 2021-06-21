Pokes, Illini to open 2022 football season in Champaign

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming and the University of Illinois athletics departments announced on Wednesday a change in the date of their 2022 football game to be played in Champaign, Ill.

The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 17, 2022, but has now been moved to Aug. 27, 2022. It will be the first meeting between the Cowboys and Illini in football.

This change follows a series of football scheduling changes that have been made in the past several months, partially due to the impact of COVID on the 2020 college football season. Wyoming’s football scheduling changes in the past several months include the following:

Opponent and Game Location Original Date New Date

at Illinois in Champaign, Ill. Sept. 17, 2022 Aug. 27, 2022

Utah in Laramie, Wyo. Sept. 19, 2020 Sept. 13, 2025

at Louisiana in Lafayette, La. Sept. 12, 2020 Sept. 15, 2029

at California in Berkeley, Calif. Sept. 2, 2028 Sept. 4, 2032

Below are Wyoming’s future football schedules. All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.

2021

Date Opponent

Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE

Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois

Sept. 18 BALL STATE

Sept. 25 at UConn

2022

Date Opponent

Aug. 27 at Illinois

Sept. 3 TULSA

Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 24 at BYU

2023

Date Opponent

Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH

Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE

Sept. 16 at Texas

Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE

2024

Date Opponent

Aug. 31 at Arizona State

Sept. 7 IDAHO

Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE

Sept. 28 BYU

2025

Date Opponent

Aug. 30 CAL POLY

Sept. 13 UTAH

2026

Date Opponent

Sept. 5 NORTH TEXAS

Sept. 12 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 19 at Central Michigan

Sept. 26 LOUISIANA

2027

Date Opponent

Sept. 4 at Utah

Sept. 11 SOUTHERN UTAH

Sept. 18 at North Texas

Sept. 25 CENTRAL MICHIGAN

2028

Date Opponent

Sept. 16 at Texas Tech

2029

Date Opponent

Sept. 8 CALIFORNIA

Sept. 15 at Louisiana

2030

Date Opponent

Sept. 14 at Arizona

2031

Date Opponent

No games yet scheduled

2032

Date Opponent

Sept. 4 at California

2033

Date Opponent

Sept. 17 ARIZONA

All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.

All Wyoming Home games are in CAPS and BOLD.

* University of Wyoming press release