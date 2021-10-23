Poll: Should Wyoming Businesses Be Able To Require COVID Shots?

Bills being proposed for the upcoming special session of the Wyoming Legislature would attempt to ban employers from being able to fire workers for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Among the bills aiming to do that is House Bill 101, House Bill 104, and House Bill 106. Several other bills in both houses attempt to limit the rights of employers to fire or coerce employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and further such legislation could be proposed before the session convenes on Tuesday.

Supporters of such legislation say it is needed to protect the rights of individuals to make their own medical decisions. They also say such a law is needed to push back on the Biden administration's vaccine mandate. That mandate, which has not yet been formally released by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will require either vaccinations or negative COVID test results for employees of the federal government, companies with over 100 employees, and front-line health care, workers.

Opponents argue that it interferes with a business owner's right to run their business as they see fit. They see it as government interference in private business decisions. Some opponents also argue that such legislation would deviate from Wyoming's tradition of "at-will'' employment, which allows businesses to fire people without having to provide a reason for doing so. Wyoming has traditionally limited interference in the workplace other than some safety regulations in some industries.

