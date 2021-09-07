LCSD1 Board of Trustees to Hold Special Session on Mask Protocols

The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees will hold a special session tomorrow, Sept. 8, to consider adding an addendum to the Smart Start Plan referencing mask protocols.

The virtual meeting will take place at 5 p.m. and can be seen via Zoom at https://laramie1.zoom.us/j/92004577551.

Laramie County is currently high risk for community transmission of COVID-19, and the CDC is recommending all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status, wear masks when in public indoor spaces.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, LCSD1 had 73 active COVID-19 cases, 61 of which were students, and one staff member and 342 students were quarantined.