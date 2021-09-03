Poll: What Would You Like To See Built At the Hitching Post Site?

All of the details have not yet been made public, but reportedly someone has purchased the old Hitching Post Inn site and plans to demolish the ruins of the landmark hotel and then locate some new businesses there.

The Hitching Post was a Cheyenne landmark for many years. At one time, it was the favored home-away-from-home for Wyoming lawmakers when the legislature was in session. But the old hotel fell on hard times in the 21st century. It was devastated by a 2010 fire that was found to be a case of arson.

Since then, the old hotel has gone from landmark to eyesore, as the burned-out shell of the once-proud establishment has been home to squatters and the site of an occasional fire. No one would say that the ruins of the Hitch gave visitors to Cheyenne a very favorable first impression of Wyoming's Capitol city.

With plans apparently underway to rebuild at the site, we thought it might be a good time to ask ''What would you like to see located there?"

Not what do you think will be built, but what you would most like to see.

Take our poll and give us your opinion!

