Cheyenne Frontier Days Plans Full Capacity Events For 2021

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 is scheduled to be held at full capacity according to an announcement made on Wednesday afternoon.

At a news conference hosted by CFD CEO Tom Hirsig and attended by Governor Mark Gordon and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins, the announcement was made that, while a number of precautions will be in effect to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, as of right now the plan is for there to be no mask requirements and for a full schedule of events.

A lot of safety and health-related steps will be taken, including stepped-up cleaning and sanitizing. CFD officials are also looking into air filtration measures, an emphasis on digital cash-free transactions, and other possible measures.

Frontier Days officials will be consulting with the Wyoming Department of Health on other possible precautions, and a reversal of the non-mandate on facemasks and the plans for full- capacity still could be changed if conditions warrant, according to Hirsig. The night show lineup is currently scheduled to be released tomorrow evening.

Either Hirsig or CFD spokeswoman Nicole Gamst will be appearing on the ''Weekend In Wyoming" program on Saturday morning at 11:05 to discuss this year's event and the planned health precautions. Frontier Days was canceled in 2020 for the first time ever in the 125-year history of the event because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual financial impact of CFD on the Cheyenne/Laramie County economy has been estimated at around $28 million dollars.

The impact is especially important to businesses such as gas stations, hotels, and bars, and restaurants, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dale Steenbergen has often compared CFD to "a second Christmas' for many businesses.