Due to unusual Lifeguard staff shortages, the Laramie Community Recreation Center will be closing the aquatics facility from August 27-September 7.

This closure is so the Center will be able to adequately address the issue through hiring and training.

The Center will be updating and posting our reopening schedule here, and residents are asked to keep an eye on the calendar there.

More information will be posted here once it becomes available.