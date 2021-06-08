City of Laramie to Celebrate New Solar Panels June 10

The Blue Sky Award from Rocky Mountian Power in 2020 went to the City of Laramie in order to support the installation of solar panels for the Laramie Community Recreation Center and the Ice & Event Center.

Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky program funds renewable energy projects in Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho.

Get our free mobile app

The celebration for the new solar panels will take place on Thursday, June 10, at the cul de sac on the Southwest side of the Recreation Center. The ceremony will begin at 11 am and will be followed by refreshments.

The solar panel installation is the first major step toward the City of Laramie’s Carbon Neutrality Goal.