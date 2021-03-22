Rapper and former Texas resident Post Malone was among the acts participating in the We're Texas benefit on Sunday night (March 21), a virtual show organized by Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camilla Alves, which raised funds for those affected by the devastating winter storms that rocked the state in February.

The country genre was well represented in the star-studded lineup, with acts like George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves all (virtually) turning out to raise money for their fellow Texans. And whether he was inspired by their performances or by the fact that he was playing alongside Dwight Yoakam's band, Malone dedicated his Sunday evening slot to covering some of his favorite country cover tunes.

"I'm very grateful and very happy to be a part of this," the singer said at the top of his performance. "We've got a couple great musicians and we're just here to play some of my favorite country-esque tunes, and just have a good time."

After toasting his band with a can of Bud Light, Malone launched into a rousing rendition of Brad Paisley's classic "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)," which Paisley released in 2002, and which became a No. 1 hit and one of the most enduring signature songs of his career.

As the special wrapped up, Malone returned with another cover: This time, from a distinctly different end of the country music spectrum. He delivered a fast-paced and fun take on "You Can Have the Crown," which comes off of Sturgill Simpson's 2013 debut, High Top Mountain.

It's no surprise that going country comes easily to the rapper, as he has long been vocal about his fandom of the genre. In addition to playing with Yoakam's band for the We're Texas benefit, Malone previously joined Yoakam for a duet on SiriusXM as part of the Greater Bakersfield series.

Plus, he's a Shania Twain superfan, having been spotted dancing and singing along in the front row during Twain's 2019 American Music Awards medley performance, which included her 1999 hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman." After Twain learned that the rapper is a fan of hers, she revealed that she'd like to duet with him one day, and she's even got the perfect song written already.

Other acts who performed during Sunday night's We're Texas benefit included Parker McCollum, George Strait, Lyle Lovett, Don Henley, Kelly Clarkson, Randy Rogers and Lukas Nelson. Outside of the country genre, in addition to Malone, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., Khalid and Kirk Franklin were also among the acts to offer their musical talents.

